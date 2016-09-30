Zobrist powers Cubs to 7-3 win over Reds

Ben Zobrist homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Friday night.
Jake Buchanan (1-0) pitched five shutout innings as Chicago improved to 14-3 against Cincinnati this season with two games to play. The right-hander allowed two hits in his first start since 2014 with Houston.
Anthony Rizzo also drove in two runs for the NL Central champions, who were coming off a rare tie in Pittsburgh due to rain.
Joey Votto hit a two-run homer in the ninth for last-place Cincinnati, which announced before the game that manager Bryan Price would return next season.
Comments