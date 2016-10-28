Tim Tebow 'thankful to be part of the Mets family'

Sam Light was among a group of parents who pressed for improvements in the Lexington High school's softball field, an effort that included a federal Title IX complaint alleging the school has unequal sports facilities for male and female athletes. Light and others contended that millions of dollars have been spent on male sports like baseball and football.
Spirit Communications Park is nearing completion in time for the Fireflies opening game on April 14th. This is the view from the Bojangles Berm. Spirit Communications Park will have a capacity of approximately 9,000 for baseball and 15,000 for concerts.
The Senate Gun Issues Special Committee held its final of four meetings on Thursday at the Statehouse. The committee has been exploring if legislators should introduce legislation to reform the state's gun laws. By Cynthia Roldán.