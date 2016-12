President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

The Heisman trophy winner and former NFL football player was signed by the New York Mets for $100,000 in 2016 after not having played baseball since graduating high school in 2006. After completing the franchises fall instructional league and playing in the Arizona Fall League, Columbia Fireflies President John Katz said there is a good chance Tebow will play in Columbia, S.C. on Opening Day.