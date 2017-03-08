Photos: South Carolina baseball powers past The Citadel

University of South Carolina students Emily Doyle, left, and Katie Turner brave the rain during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins watches the ball as it sails over the fence for one of his two home runs on the night during Tuesday's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina second baseman Jacob Olson rounds third base against the Citadel during Tuesday night's game at Founders Park March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. 3/7/17
South Carolina starting pitcher Cody Morris, right, is greeted to the dugout by teammate Will Crowe during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. 3/7/17
South Carolina first baseman Matt Williams runs to first base for a single during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen (33) celebrates his home run with teammates during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park March 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run on a homer by teammate LT Tolbert during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park March 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. 3/7/17
Citadel outfielder Clay Martin (4) steals a base against South Carolina second baseman Jacob Olson (7) at Founders Park Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
Starting pitcher Cody Morris delivers to home plate during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
Citadel second baseman J.D. Davis makes a play for a ball against South Carolina at Founders Park Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina players huddle before the start of Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina starting pitcher Cody Morris delivers to home plate against the Citadel at Founders Park Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Citadel starting pitcher Alex Bialakis delivers to home plate duringTuesday night's game against South Carolina at Founders Park March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert, left, and Justin Row (3) turn a game ending double play against the Citadel's William Kinney (18) during Tuesday night's game at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina outfielder Danny Blair beats out an infield hit during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina second baseman Jacob Olson throws to first base for an out during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
Citadel second baseman J.D. Davis throws to first for an out during Tuesday night's game against South Carolina at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook watches game action during Tuesday night's matchup against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
Citadel designated hitter Barrett Charpia scores after his home run during Tuesday night's game against South Carolina at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina fans talk during a pitching change during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
Citadel outfielder Clay Martin run the bases after his home run during Tuesday night's game against South Carolina at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
A South Carolina fan gestures to Cocky during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
Pitcher Will Crowe blows a bubble during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina pitcher John Parke walks off the field in the rain during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina starting pitcher Cody Morris (49) gets five from teammate Will Crowe (37) during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins (5) is greeted by teammates at the plate after one of his two home runs on the night during Tuesday's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina pitcher Graham Lawson reacts after giving up a home run during Tuesday night's game against the Citadel at Founders Park on March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert, left, and Citadel outfielder Joe Sabatini (13) look for an umpire's call at Founders Park Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated the Citadel 12-5.
