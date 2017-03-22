Look: Tim Tebow in a Columbia Fireflies jersey

The Columbia Fireflies are counting down the days to the start of the 2017 season and the debut of this year’s star attraction: Tim Tebow.
The former Heisman Trophy winner will begin his minor league career with the Columbia Fireflies, the Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, it was announced earlier this week.
“I hear so many good things about the city of Columbia,” Tebow told reporters Monday. “I hear the stadium is great, the people are great. I look forward to coming there to make an impact on the field and in the community.”
Columbia opens the season April 6 at home against Augusta in a four-game series. This year’s team arrives in Columbia on April 1 with a fan fest set for the following day.
The team on Wednesday tweeted a photo of Tebow in a Fireflies jersey.
15 days until #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/WtUm3pbRJD— Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) March 22, 2017
