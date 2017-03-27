Columbia Fireflies’ Fan Fest set for Sunday

COLUMBIA – Fans will get their first chance to see Tim Tebow and the rest of the Columbia Fireflies at the team’s Fan Fest on Sunday.
The event will run from 1-5 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Admission and parking are free.
The Fireflies will hold a workout and fans will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for photos and autographs of the players on the ballpark’s main concourse for 30 minutes after the workout. There will be a limit of one autographed item per person per player.
The team announced last week that Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner, will be on the roster. The rest of the players are expected to be announced later this week.
"Fan Fest is a great opportunity for everyone to get a sneak peek at the 2017 Fireflies experience," Fireflies president John Katz said. "For those fans that did not make it out to Spirit Communications Park in 2016, it’s the perfect time to take in the sights, sounds and flavors of our award-winning venue."
Columbia will open up its season April 6 against Augusta. All individual game tickets in reserved seating areas have been sold out for Opening Night, but tickets for the Bojangles’ Berm are available for $5. And fans who purchase full and half-season tickets by the conclusion of Fan Fest will receive their same seats for Opening Night, while supplies last.
