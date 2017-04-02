Talented roster to start season for Columbia Fireflies

The Columbia Fireflies roster is officially set to start the season.
In addition to Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow and Columbia native Gene Cone, six of the New York Mets top 28 prospects will begin the season with the club.
Outfielder Desmond Lindsay (No. 4 by Baseball America), right-hander Merandy Gonzalez (No. 14 by Baseball America), infielder Luis Carpio (No. 16 by MLB.com), catcher Ali Sanchez (No. 21 by MLB.com), infielder Milton Ramos (No. 23 by MLB.com) and right-hander Harol Gonzalez (No. 28 by Baseball America) make up the list of Mets prospects on the roster.
Lindsay was a second round pick by the Mets in 2015. He hit .303 with four homers and 17 RBI last year. Harol Gonzalez was named a New York-Penn League All-Star after leading the league in ERA (2.01) and strikeouts (88). The 22-year-old’s seven wins were a team-high for Brooklyn.
Other notable names on the roster are infielder Michael Paez, who was part of last year’s Coastal Carolina’s national championship team and first baseball Dash Winningham.
Winningham led the Fireflies with 12 home runs and 69 RBI.
Columbia opens the season Thursday at home against Augusta.
Columbia Fireflies Roster
Pitchers (14): Matt Blackham, Harol Gonzalez, Merandy Gonzalez, Cam Griffin, Witt Haggard, Taylor Henry, Colin Holderman, Jordan Humphreys, Max Kuhns, Gabriel Llanes, Austin McGeorge, Blake Taylor, Adonis Uceta, Joseph Zanghi
Catchers (3): Brandon Brosher, Anthony Dimino, Ali Sanchez
Infielders (5): Luis Carpio, Michael Paez, Milton Ramos, Blake Tiberi, Dash Winningham
Outfielders (4): Gene Cone, Desmond Lindsay, Tim Tebow, Jacob Zanon
Disabled List (3): Seth Davis (LHP), Jose Garcia (C), Natanael Ramos (C)
