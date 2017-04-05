5 Fireflies not named Tim Tebow to watch this season

Here are five Columbia Fireflies players not named Tim Tebow to watch this season:
1. Gene Cone, OF – Spring Valley grad and former South Carolina standout playing in hometown for first full season.
2. Dash Winningham, 1B – Fan favorite returns for second season with club. Led Fireflies in homers and RBIs last year.
3. Desmond Lindsay, OF – Highest ranked prospect on Fireflies’ team. Has been bothered by hamstring issues early in minor league career.
4. Merandy Gonzalez, P – One of top pitchers in Mets’ organization. Fastball topped out at 97 mph last year.
5. Luis Carpio, SS – Signed by Mets when he was 16 years old in 2013. Missed most of last year with torn labrum.
