Baseball

April 5, 2017 6:54 PM

5 Fireflies not named Tim Tebow to watch this season

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Here are five Columbia Fireflies players not named Tim Tebow to watch this season:

1. Gene Cone, OF – Spring Valley grad and former South Carolina standout playing in hometown for first full season.

2. Dash Winningham, 1B – Fan favorite returns for second season with club. Led Fireflies in homers and RBIs last year.

3. Desmond Lindsay, OF – Highest ranked prospect on Fireflies’ team. Has been bothered by hamstring issues early in minor league career.

4. Merandy Gonzalez, P – One of top pitchers in Mets’ organization. Fastball topped out at 97 mph last year.

5. Luis Carpio, SS – Signed by Mets when he was 16 years old in 2013. Missed most of last year with torn labrum.

Related content

Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dash Winningham talks being a Tebow fan, year two with Fireflies

View more video

Sports Videos