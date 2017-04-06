Photos: Tim Tebow, Columbia Fireflies open 2017 season

Columbia Fireflies Tim Tebow (15) and Gene Cone (9) share a few laughs during their warmup period before their game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies players Blake Tiberi (5) and Milton Ramos (24) congratulate teammate Tim Tebow (15) after his two run home run during their game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Columbia Fireflies players congratulate teammate Tim Tebow (15) after his two run home run during their game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Carolina Fireflies' Tim Tebow (15) gets thrown out by Augusta Greenjackets first baseman Ryan Kirby (26).
Columbia Fireflies players congratulate teammate Tim Tebow (15) after his two run homerun during the first inning of their game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Tim Tebow signs autographs for fans on his way to the dugout before his ballgame against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow (15) fist bumps teammate Brandon Brosher (25) during the player introduction period of the Fireflies/Greenjackets game.
Tim Tebow looks off at the baseball field from the dugout during the Fireflies' game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Gene Cone smiles in the dugout as teammate Tim Tebow is introduced to the crowd before their game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Columbia Fireflies Tim Tebow (15) and Gene Cone (9) share a few laughs during their warmup period before their game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Columbia Fireflies' Anthony Dimino (2) Tim Tebow (15) and Jacob Zanon (21) walk together towards the dugoout before their ballgame against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Tim Tebow signs autographs for fans on his way to the dugout before his ballgame against the Augusta Greenjackets.
Tim Tebow warms up before the Fireflies' game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
