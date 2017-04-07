Tim Tebow's first game with the Columbia Fireflies: 'We are in this together'
Tim Tebow played his first minor league baseball game with the Columbia Fireflies Thursday, April 6, 2017. He hit a home run, and struck out twice. He says he learns something everyday, and that he is on this journey along with the rest of the team.
Matt Walshmwalsh@thestate.com
