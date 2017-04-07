Pitcher thrust into spotlight after serving up Tebow home-run ball

Not many people knew about Domenic Mazza before Thursday night, but that changed with one swing from Tim Tebow.
Tebow, Columbia Fireflies outfielder and former Heisman Trophy winner, hit a 2-1 fastball from Mazza over the left-center field fence for a two-run homer in his first minor league at-bat.
"I should have went inside to him because he is a strong guy and could get around to one," Mazza said Friday on the Dan Patrick radio show. "I missed my spot. He (Tebow) made a great swing on it and I have to tip my cap to him."
Mazza said his teammates gave him some grief when he went back into the dugout and he has received 25-30 text messages from friends with some using the hashtag #TebowTime.
Mazza played college baseball at UC Santa Barbara and was a 22nd draft pick (666th overall) by the San Francisco Giants in 2015. He went 8-3 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 starts last season with Augusta.
Before Thursday, Mazza was best known for finishing second in the 2010 Remax Long Drive Contest as a 16-year-old. He hit a 371-yard drive in the finals but a 404-yard one in the quarterfinals.
"That is one of the highlights of my life so far that I was able to accomplish that," Mazza said of the contest. "But baseball is my No. 1 passion right now."
