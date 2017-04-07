Tebowmania has officially arrived in Columbia

Before this year’s Major League Baseball draft, Columbia Fireflies president John Katz asked the New York Mets’ farm-team director to “find me a Columbia kid” to send to the Class A squad this summer – obviously, as a draw for local fans. “I think it’d be a great story,” Katz told the director.
So when former South Carolina and Spring Valley High player Gene Cone was chosen by the Mets in the 10th round, that same farm director texted Katz: “You’re welcome.”
Imagine what another text might’ve read, after another rookie – one slightly better known – was also dispatched to Spirit Communications Park.
Tuesday, as the second-year franchise held its annual media day prior to Thursday’s season opener, the running joke among reporters was: “What’s the first question Gene Cone gets asked?”
Answer: “So, Gene, what’s it like playing with Tim Tebow?”
Count on seeing variations on that theme all summer. Not just locally – there’ll be plenty of that, as indicated by the swarm of area TV crews, iPads and microphones surrounding the Heisman Trophy winner – but everywhere. ESPN.com sent a reporter from Charlotte, and Kevin Fitzgerald, the team’s director of broadcasting/media relations and radio play-by-play announcer, said he’s scheduled a multi-day visit for Sports Illustrated next week.
The national feeding frenzy got an extra shot after Thursday’s season opener, when Tebow hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat. The homer was picked up by media outlets across the nation, was featured as the home run of the day on MLB Network and Tebow was interviewed live on ESPN’s SportsCenter following the game.
Tebowmania, which took Denver by storm when the former Florida quarterback, a 2009 first-round pick, won an NFL playoff game in 2011, has arrived in Columbia. The Fireflies made Tebow, 29, available to reporters for about 15 minutes Tuesday, and plan to restrict access as long as necessary – which could be, well, a long time.
“I think interest in this team would’ve grown anyway, with the successful first season,” said Christopher Thompson, sports director for I(heart)Radio in Columbia. “Having said that … I think this is definitely a lot more media here than you’d expect (Tuesday).”
Asked if the Fireflies will enjoy a second debut-season buzz, Thompson laughed and said, “That’s a good way to describe it.”
Even Tebow – seasoned by two Florida BCS titles, the Heisman, the NFL and a stint with the SEC Network – seemed slightly bemused by the turnout, and what likely is still to come.
“It’ll be new for me. This is the first time I’ve ever gone through this” – in baseball, his new (would-be) career,” he said. “It sounds like a cliché, but it really (will be) taking it one day at a time.”
WLTX-19 sports director Reggie Anderson, with the CBS affiliate since 1993, compared it to (don’t laugh) a local appearance in the 1970s by National Wrestling Alliance heavyweight champ Harley Race. Tebow, he said, is merely the cap on a recent Midlands glut of sports moments: USC’s men’s Final Four, the women’s NCAA championship and Clemson’s football title.
“It’s crazy, amazing, a perfect storm,” Anderson said. “(And) you’ll have more (national media) trickling in throughout the year: USA Today, SI, the SEC Network.”
All of which promises to keep Katz, Fitzgerald and the rest of the Fireflies organization busy – which, of course, is hardly a bad thing in minor league baseball.
Fitzgerald has been preparing since September, when the prospective left fielder signed with the Mets.
“Then I thought, ‘Hmm, there’s a chance,’ ” he said. When the Mets announced plans to place Tebow with a full-season Class A club, it narrowed his likely destinations to Columbia and Port St. Lucie, Fla.
When the announcement came about two weeks ago, Fitzgerald said, “We were ready for it.” The Fireflies’ staff and interns were manning the phones for the onslaught, and so far, he said, ticket sales are “off the charts, no doubt.
“People want to see this guy play, so we knew there’d be an uptick,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s a national figure, and also an international figure. People want to know how he’s doing, and we can’t wait for that.”
Not just local fans, but media from all over. A reporter from Sports Illustrated is slated to be in town for the team’s second home series vs. Hickory, N.C., and a camera crew from the SEC Network will trail Tebow during this week’s home-stand.
“This place is going to be abuzz,” Fitzgerald said.
It’s not the first such rodeo for Katz. Back in the 1990s, the then-24-year-old’s first baseball job was with the Carolina Mudcats (Zebulon, N.C.), when another former athlete from a different sport decided to try a second sports career, and also drew an avalanche of media attention. You might recall the Birmingham Barons player, Michael Jordan.
“It was a little … demanding, overwhelming, probably because of my age and experience then,” Katz said with a chuckle. “But my boss didn’t seem stressed – of course, we only had Michael in our place for five games in four days.”
Tebow will be Katz’s for 70 home games and 70 on the road. A bit different, eh?
Katz believes Jordan then was overmatched by Class AA baseball as a rookie, while Tebow at the Class A level “has a chance to play every day, re-find the groove he had as a junior in high school,” the last time Tebow played baseball. “That gives him a chance to be successful.”
Too successful, of course, and Tebow could be promoted.
“It’d be great to have him the whole summer,” Katz said, “but we want him to be successful.”
For now, though, Tebow – and the promise of ticket sales and outsized media attention – belongs to the Fireflies.
Witt Haggard, a returning Columbia player from last season, said media questions about the team vs. Tebow so far are “about 50-50. Obviously, he’ll bring more (fans) to the stadium, but I don’t think it’ll change things a whole lot.”
Katz noted there will be “other good stories” on the Fireflies’ roster, among them an influx of young players from the Caribbean whose knowledge of American football likely is skimpy. Meaning, what, they don’t know about Tebow?
Katz laughed at that. “If they didn’t know who he is before spring training,” he said, “they know now.”
