Photos: Columbia Fireflies vs. Augusta Greenjackets, April 7

Columbia Fireflies' Luis Carpio (18) topples over after after being tagged out by Augusta Greenjackets' Kelvin Beltrie (13) during his attempt to slide into second base.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Gene Cone (9) looks back at the pitcher's mound while walking away after striking out during the Fireflies' game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Kids play musical chairs during a between the innings promotion during the Columbia Fireflies-Augusta Greenjackets game.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow (15) warms up for his next turn at bat as teammate Michael Paez (3) prepares to bat during the Fireflies' game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Dash Winningham (34) watches as a foul ball flies past the plate during his turn at bat against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Michael Paez bats during his game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow (15) watches the sky as his foul ball soars towards the left side of the stands during the Fireflies' game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Jordan Humphries (32) pitches during the Fireflies-Greenjackets game held on Friday.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Dash Winningham (34) tags out Augusta Greenjackets' runner Kevin Rivera (2) before he makes it to first base during their ballgame.
C. Rush
Special to The State
A foul ball sits on the dirt behind first base during the Columbia Fireflies-Augusta Greenjackets game.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Baseball fans hold up their children in the style of "The Lion King" during the "Simba Cam" promotional event held during the Columbia Fireflies-Augusta Greenjackets' game.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Luis Carpo leads off of first base during his game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Dash Winningham (34) and Augusta Greenjackets' Ryan Kirby (26) race to first base after Winningham's hit during their ballgame on Friday.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Jordan Humphries (32) pitches during the Fireflies-Greenjackets game held on Friday.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow (15) stretches his legs out on first base after a hit during the Fireflies' game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State
Columbia Fireflies' Tim Tebow (15) races toward third base during the Fireflies' game against the Augusta Greenjackets.
C. Rush
Special to The State