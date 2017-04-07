Mazara hits slam, has 6 RBIs to get Rangers first win

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs? Pause

0:58 South Carolina golfer on the leader board after Friday's play at the Masters

0:31 Tim Tebow's first minor league home run in slow motion

0:36 Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat for Columbia Fireflies

1:52 You can love more than one thing, Tim Tebow says

0:52 Gene Cone and Tim Tebow talk about being teammates

0:45 Second angle: Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat for Columbia Fireflies

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation