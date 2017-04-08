Baseball

April 8, 2017 11:00 PM

Fireflies win even without Tebow

Staff Reports

No Tim Tebow, no problem for the Columbia Fireflies.

Even without the fan favorite in the lineup on Saturday, the Fireflies extended their season-opening winning streak over the Augusta GreenJackets to three games in a row with an 8-5 victory. They pounced early, scoring seven runs in the first three innings.

Columbia has yet to trail in a game this season.

Spring Valley and South Carolina alum Gene Cone got his first hit of the season, scoring a run and driving in two more for the Fireflies. Catcher Anthony Dimino had a big game, going 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs, while shortstop Luis Carpio had two hits an RBI and run.

Taylor Henry came out of Columbia’s bullpen to pick up the win, allowing two runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Adonis Uceta tossed two scoreless innings for the save.

Columbia will go for the sweep on Sunday, with first pitch at Spirit Communications Park at 2 p.m.

Augusta

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Marks cf

4

1

1

0

1

0

Fabian rf

3

0

0

0

1

0

Geraldo dh

5

0

0

1

0

2

Kirby 1b

3

1

1

2

1

0

Heyward lf

4

2

2

1

1

0

Beltre 2b

5

0

2

1

0

2

Van Horn ss

4

0

1

0

1

0

Albertson c

4

0

1

0

1

1

Brown 3b

3

1

1

0

0

0

TOTALS

35

5

9

5

6

5

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cone lf

4

1

1

2

1

1

Carpio ss

3

1

2

1

2

1

Lindsay cf

4

0

0

0

1

0

Winningham 1b

5

0

1

1

0

1

Paez ss

3

1

0

0

1

0

Zanon rf

3

1

1

1

1

0

Dimino dh

2

2

2

0

2

0

Brosher c

2

2

1

1

1

1

M. Ramos 3b

4

0

1

1

0

0

TOTALS

30

8

9

7

9

4

Augusta

011

010

200

5

Columbia

133

010

00x

8

E — Brown, Carpio. LOB — Augusta 12, Columbia 8. 2B — Beltre, Marks, Dimino. HR — Heyward. SB — Marks, Dimino, Paez, Zanon, Cone.

Augusta

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Avila-Leeper, L 0-1

2

6

7

6

5

0

Yanez

2 1/3

2

1

1

1

1

Cabrera

2

0

0

0

2

2

Burke

1 2/3

1

0

0

1

1

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Llanes

4 1/3

4

3

2

4

1

Henry, W 1-0

2 2/3

5

2

2

0

2

Uceta, S 1

2

0

0

0

2

2

WP — Avila-Leeper, Cabrera, Llanes. HBP — Llanes, Uceta. Umpires — HP: Ben Phillips 1B: Dillon Wilson 2B: Johnny Puma. T — 3:30. A — 6,191.

Baseball

