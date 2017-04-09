Giants eager to get home, on track after rough opening week

0:36 Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat for Columbia Fireflies Pause

0:41 Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters

1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

0:55 Dawn Staley talks about God, advice from friends during national championship parade speech

1:23 Mayor Benjamin names Columbia road after Dawn Staley

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

1:43 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"

0:56 She said yes! Man proposes at Gamecock National championship parade