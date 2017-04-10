Fireflies win again as pitcher dominates

Colin Holderman’s first minor league start was a memorable one.
The 21-year-old allowed one hit and struck out a franchise-record 11 batters over six innings as the Columbia Fireflies defeated the Hickory Crawdads, 3-0 on Monday at Spirit Communications Park.
Tim Tebow went 1-for-3 with a single up the middle in his second at-bat. The Heisman Trophy winner has hit safely in all four games he has played.
With the win, Columbia improves to 5-0 on the season. It’s only the second time in the team’s brief history the Fireflies have won five games in a row.
It’s also Columbia’s third shutout of the season and second in a row. The Fireflies didn’t get their third shutout last year until July 16.
“I was looking forward to this for a while,” Holderman said. “It’s been a while since I started. Being the fifth guy in the rotation, I had to watch four guys beforehand, so I was nervous. But I was ready to go and brought it.”
Holderman appeared out of the bullpen in all 13 of his appearances last year at short-season Kingsport because he was on an innings limit.
The Chicago native was ahead of most of the batters he faced and threw 53 of his 83 pitchers for strikes. His only blemish was Ricardo Valencia’s double in the top of the third.
“Tonight I wanted to stay in the zone and get ahead as much I could early,” Holderman said. “Coming into the game, we knew they were an ambush team, swinging at first-pitch strikes. So, I tried to make quality pitches early in the count and allow breaking pitches later in count.”
Matt Blackham pitched two innings and Joseph Zanghi pitched the ninth for the save. The three pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts, most in the two-years of the franchise. Holderman’s 11 strikeouts broke the mark of 10 set by four different pitchers last year.
Columbia pitchers haven’t allowed a run over the past 20 innings.
“Good pitching beats good hitting all the time and that is what we are doing,” Columbia manager Jose Leger said. “We are locating, getting ahead of the count and mixing their off-speed pitches. And that is what it is all about.”
Michael Paez had two sacrifice flies, in the first and seventh innings, and Dash Winningham had one in the fifth inning to account for Columbia’s runs.
Argenis Rodriguez took the loss for Hickory (1-4).
Fireflies’ right fielder Jacob Zanon left the game in the first inning after he was hit in the helmet with a pitch from Rodriguez. Spring Valley and USC alum Gene Cone came in and replaced Zanon.
Hickory
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Prescott 2b
4
0
0
0
0
4
Tejada dh
4
0
0
0
0
4
Taveras cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
Perez rf
3
0
0
0
1
1
Forbes 3b
3
0
0
0
0
2
Scott 1b
3
0
1
0
0
2
Almonte lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
Valencia c
3
0
1
0
0
1
Yrizarri ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
30
0
3
0
1
16
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Zanon rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cone pr-rf
4
2
1
0
0
1
Carpio 2b
4
1
2
0
0
1
Lindsay cf
1
0
0
0
3
1
Winningham 1b
2
0
1
1
1
1
Paez ss
2
0
0
2
0
2
Tebow lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Brosher dh
3
0
1
0
1
2
Sanchez c
3
0
0
0
1
0
M. Ramos 3b
3
0
1
0
1
0
TOTALS
26
3
7
3
7
8
Augusta
000
000
000
—
0
Columbia
100
010
10x
—
3
LOB — Hickory 4, Columbia 10. 2B — Valencia. SB — Carpio (2), Brosher, Sanchez, Ramos. SF — Paez 2; Winningham.
Hickory
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Rodriguez, L 0-1
4 1/3
6
2
2
2
5
Davis
2
1
1
1
4
2
Torres
1 2/3
0
0
0
1
1
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Holderman, W 1-0
6
1
0
0
0
11
Blackham
2
1
0
0
1
3
Zanghi, S 1
1
1
0
0
0
2
WP — Rodriguez. HBP — Zanon (by Rodriguez). Umpires — HP: Reed Basner. 1B: John Benken. T — 2:55. A — 3,619.
Comments