Baseball

April 11, 2017 10:42 PM

Big inning dooms Fireflies in first loss of season

Posted by Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

The Columbia Fireflies season-opening, five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Hickory Crawdads.

The game at Spirit Communications Park started well for the Fireflies, as starting pitcher Blake Taylor (0-1) continued Columbia’s mastery of opposing batters. He kept the Crawdads off the scoreboard for five innings, as Fireflies pitchers hadn’t allowed a run more than 25 innings.

That streak, and ultimately the winning streak, came to a crashing halt in the sixth inning as Hickory broke out with four runs.

Taylor got in trouble, loading the bases with a hit batter, single and walk. With no outs, he was pulled in favor of Austin McGeorge, who struck out the first batter he faced, but a run scored on a passed ball.

Another hit batter reloaded the bases, but McGeorge rallied with a strikeout. The chance to escape with minimal damage disappeared when Hickory’s Isaias Quiroz tripled.

The Crawdads padded their lead with a run in the eighth off Adonis Uceta.

Catcher Anthony Dimino (2-for-4) gave the Fireflies an early lead, scoring a run in the second inning. He singled and later scored on a Jose Miguel Medina single.

The Fireflies (5-1) were held in check by Tyler Phillips (1-0), who allowed the single run on four hits and a walk in five innings of work. He had four strikeouts, as did Hickory relief pitchers Demarcus Evans and Jacob Lemoine.

It was a quiet night at the plate for Tim Tebow, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. The Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback reached base when he was hit by an Evans pitch, but this was the first game he’s played he didn’t record a base hit.

The teams return for the series finale on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hickory

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Taveras cf

5

0

1

0

0

3

Yrizarri 2b

5

0

0

0

0

0

Perez lf

4

1

1

0

0

2

Forbes 3b

3

1

1

0

1

1

Tejeda ss

2

1

0

0

1

1

Scott 1b

2

1

1

0

2

1

Almonte rf

3

1

2

0

0

1

Bolin dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

Quiroz c

4

0

1

3

0

2

TOTALS

32

5

7

3

4

13

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cone rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Carpio 2b

2

0

1

0

0

1

Lindsay cf

4

0

0

0

0

3

Winningham 1b

3

0

0

1

0

2

Paez ss

4

0

0

2

0

1

Dimino c

4

1

2

0

0

0

Tebow lf

3

0

0

0

0

2

Medina dh

4

0

1

0

1

2

M. Ramos 3b

3

0

1

0

0

0

TOTALS

31

1

5

13

3

12

Hickory

000

004

010

5

Columbia

010

000

000

1

E — Paez. PB — Dimino. LOB — Hickory 7, Columbia 7. 2B — Perez. 3B — Quiroz. SB — Carpio. CS — Yrizarri, Dimino. SF — Paez 2; Winningham.

Hickory

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Phillips, W 1-0

5

4

1

1

1

4

Evans

2

1

0

0

2

4

Lemoine

2

0

0

0

0

4

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Taylor, L 0-1

5

3

3

3

4

7

McGeorge

2

1

1

1

0

4

Uceta

2

3

1

1

0

2

WP — Evans, Uceta. HBP — Perez (by Taylor, B); Almonte (by McGeorge); Tebow (by Evans). Umpires — HP: John Benken. 1B: John Benken. T — 2:51. A — 5,388.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter

Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter 2:19

Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter
Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight 1:29

Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight
Dash Winningham discusses hot start to season 1:27

Dash Winningham discusses hot start to season

View More Video

Sports Videos