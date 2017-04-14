Fireflies bats held in check

GreenJackets starting pitcher Matt Solter was dominant on Friday, leading Augusta to a 7-0 win over the Columbia Fireflies at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
The Fireflies were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the GreenJackets registered their first shutout of the year. It was Augusta’s first win over Columbia in six games this season between the South Atlantic League rivals.
Solter (1-0) allowed one hit over five innings. He struck out six and walked four.
Jeff Burke, Matt Pope and Patrick Ruotolo completed the shutout, tossing a combined four scoreless innings out of the GreenJackets’ bullpen. The four Augusta pitchers limited Columbia to four hits.
Solter got all the offense he would need in the bottom of the fourth, when Augusta scored three runs. The GreenJackets then added three runs in the sixth and a run in the eighth.
Columbia’s Gabriel Llanes suffered his first loss of the season. Llanes (0-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits. He struck out three and walked one.
No Fireflies batter had multiple hits in the loss. Former Spring Valley High and South Carolina standout Gene Cone reached base twice, as did first baseman Dash Winningham, both singling and drawing walks.
Winningham has reached base in a league-best nine consecutive games.
Tim Tebow had the night off for the Fireflies. The Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback also sat out the second game of the season-opeing series against the GreenJackets.
The teams will play the third game of this weekend’s four-game series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Augusta
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Marks cf
4
0
0
2
1
1
Fabian rf
5
0
1
1
0
1
Beltre 2b
5
0
2
2
0
1
Ewing dh
5
1
1
0
0
0
Kirby 1b
4
1
2
0
0
1
Dunston lf
2
1
1
0
2
0
Van Horn ss
4
1
2
1
0
0
Albertson c
4
1
1
1
0
1
Rivera 3b
4
2
2
0
0
1
TOTALS
37
7
12
7
3
6
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone cf
3
0
1
0
1
1
Carpio dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
Paez ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
Winningham 1b
3
0
1
0
1
1
Gamache 3b
3
0
0
0
1
2
Jabs lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
Brosher c
2
0
0
0
1
1
Medina rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
M. Ramos 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
28
0
4
0
5
9
Columbia
000
000
000
—
0
Augusta
000
303
01x
—
7
E — Winningham, Jabs, Brosher. LOB — Augusta 9, Columbia 6. 2B — Kirby, Fabian. PO — Winningham.
Augusta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Solter, W 1-0
5
1
0
0
4
6
Burke
2
2
0
0
1
2
Pope
1
1
0
0
0
0
Ruotolo
1
0
0
0
0
1
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Llanes, L 0-1
5 1/3
9
9
9
1
3
Blackham
2/3
1
0
0
1
1
Uceta
1
0
0
0
1
1
Zanghi
1
2
1
1
0
1
WP — Llanes. Umpires — HP: Reed Basner. 1B: John Benken. T — 2:43. A — 5,330.
Comments