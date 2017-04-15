Baseball

April 15, 2017 4:43 PM

Morales' HR in 9th lifts Jays over O's 2-1, stops skid

By PAUL ATTFIELD Associated Press
TORONTO

Kendrys Morales homered off Tyler Wilson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a seven-game losing seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Roberto Osuna (1-0) had allowed Jonathan Schoop's sacrifice fly in the top half. Toronto, off to the poorest start in franchise history, is just 2-9 this season and has scored three runs or fewer eight times.

Morales homered on the first pitch of the inning from Wilson (1-1), who entered with two outs in the eighth and retired Jose Bautista on a flyout to strand a runner at second. It was the second home run of the season for Morales, who hit a grand slam in a 5-2 win at Tampa Bay on April 6.

Alec Asher, recalled from Triple-A to fill the fifth slot in Baltimore's rotation, gave up one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings in his Orioles debut.

Toronto went ahead in the seventh when Asher hit Jose Bautista with a pitch leading off, took second on Troy Tulowitzki's one-out single and scored on pinch-hitter Darwin Barney's two-out single off Donny Hart. Bautista slide into the plate as center fielder Adam Jones' throw bounced past catcher Welington Castillo.

UMPIRE CHECK

Umpire Dale Scott, who sustained a concussion after being hit by a foul tip in Friday night's game, was released from a hospital early Saturday but did not work the game. Scott said he felt OK and results of a CT scan were normal.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: To make room for Asher on the 25-man roster, Baltimore optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Triple-A Norfolk.

Blue Jays: After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Josh Donaldson, who was placed on the 10-day DL, utilityman Chris Coghlan made his 30th big league start at third base. Coghlan was 0 for 2 in his Toronto debut.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (1-1, 2.70 ERA) gave up just one run in seven innings of work during a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays on April 5.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (0-2, 5.40) faces Bundy and the Orioles for the second time this season.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manager Jose Leger pleased with Fireflies' first homestand

Manager Jose Leger pleased with Fireflies' first homestand 2:23

Manager Jose Leger pleased with Fireflies' first homestand
Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter 2:19

Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter
Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight 1:29

Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight

View More Video

Sports Videos