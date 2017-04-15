Tebow drives home lone run as Fireflies win pitchers’ duel

The Fireflies registered their fourth shutout of the season, winning 1-0 Saturday over the GreenJackets at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
Columbia has dominated their South Atlantic League rivals to date this season, winning six of the seven matchups against Augusta.
Starting pitcher Merandy Gonzalez (2-0) was a big reason why the Fireflies prevailed Saturday. The right-hander, considered one of the top prospects in the New York Mets’ organization, went 7 2/3 innings without a walk.
At one point, Gonzalez retired 13 batters in a row. The 21-year-old threw 91 pitches in the game, the longest outing of his minor-league career. He allowed four hits and no walks, while recording five strikeouts.
Augusta starter Melvin Adon (0-2) tossed 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Augusta (2-8) and Columbia (7-3) combined for eight hits, and the game’s lone run didn’t score off a base hit.
The Fireflies tallied the only run of the contest in the second inning. First baseman Dash Winningham and outfielder Jose Medina started off the frame with a pair of singles. With Winningham on third, Tim Tebow hit a ground ball to second base that forced out Medina but drove home the run on a fielder’s choice.
Winningham’s single extended his on-base streak to a league-best 10 games. Tebow, the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, went 0-for-3 with the RBI in his return to the lineup after sitting out Friday night’s game.
Cam Griffin earned the save for Columbia. It was his first since Aug. 11, 2015, after the right-handed pitcher sat out last season because of an injury.
The Fireflies have a chance to claim the series on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.
Augusta
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Marks cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Fabian rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Dunston lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
Fulmer lf
2
0
1
0
0
0
Beltre ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Ewing dh
4
0
0
0
0
0
Kirby 1b
3
0
1
0
0
0
Geraldo 3b
3
0
1
0
0
1
Van Horn ss
3
0
1
0
0
0
Bowers c
3
0
0
0
0
3
Rivera 2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
31
0
4
0
0
6
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone dh
3
0
1
0
1
0
Lindsay cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Jabs rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
Paez ss
4
1
0
0
0
2
Winningham 1b
4
0
1
0
0
2
Medina rf-cf
3
0
1
0
0
1
Tebow lf
3
0
0
1
0
0
Gamache 3b
3
0
0
0
0
2
Sanchez c
3
0
0
0
0
0
M. Ramos 2b
3
0
1
0
0
0
TOTALS
30
1
4
1
1
9
Columbia
010
000
000
—
1
Augusta
000
000
000
—
0
E — Rivera, Gamache, Paez. LOB — Augusta 4, Columbia 3.
Augusta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Adon, L 0-2
5 1/3
2
1
1
1
7
Morel
2 2/3
2
0
0
0
1
Cabrera
1
0
0
0
0
1
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez, W 2-0
7 2/3
4
0
0
0
5
Griffin, S 1
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Umpires — HP: John Benken. 1B: John Benken. T — 2:20. A — 5,469.
