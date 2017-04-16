Baseball

April 16, 2017 3:28 PM

Marlins' hold Mets hitless through 7 innings

The Associated Press
MIAMI

The Miami Marlins' Dan Straily, Jarlin Garcia, and Kyle Barraclough have combined to hold the New York Mets hitless through seven innings Sunday.

Straily, who entered with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts, walked five and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. He was removed after consecutive walks to Neil Walker and Yoenis Cespedes,

Straily threw just 50 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Garcia entered with consecutive left-handed hitters due up, and he retired Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda.

Barraclough pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, aided by a running catch by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna leaped and hung on to the top of the left-field wall to catch a fly ball hit by Wilmer Flores in the fifth inning. Flores slammed his batting helmet into his leg while Ozuna flashed a big smile to his teammates. Ozuna received a big hug from Strailey in the dugout in between innings.

Miami led 2-0.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manager Jose Leger pleased with Fireflies' first homestand

Manager Jose Leger pleased with Fireflies' first homestand 2:23

Manager Jose Leger pleased with Fireflies' first homestand
Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter 2:19

Gene Cone discusses playing back in Columbia, his role as a leadoff hitter
Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight 1:29

Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight

View More Video

Sports Videos