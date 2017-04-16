This week in Columbia Fireflies baseball

A look back at how the Columbia Fireflies fared this week and a look at what is ahead:
How they fared: Columbia went 3-4 this week following’s Sunday’s 7-6 loss to Augusta, when it blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning. The Fireflies are 7-4 and a game back of Rome in the South Atlantic League’s Southern Division standings.
Tebow Watch: Tim Tebow drove in a career-high three runs Sunday in the loss to Augusta. He went 3-for-21 on the week with four RBI. For the season, Tebow is hitting .176 with two homers and nine RBI. The nine RBI are second most on the team.
Making his mark: 19-year-old Luis Carpio has seven hits in his last four games and is batting a team-best .378 on the year.
1-2 punch on the mound: Merandy Gonzalez and Jordan Humphreys have been dominant in their starts this season.
Gonzalez pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings in the win over Augusta on Saturday and hasn’t allowed a run in 13 2/3 innings this year. Humphreys allowed a run in seven innings in Thursday’s win over Augusta. He has 18 strikeouts and just one walk in 12 2/3 innings this season.
Shutting them down: The Columbia pitching staff has four shutouts in 11 games this year after just eight in 140 games last season.
This week’s schedule: The Fireflies are on the road at Rome on Monday through Wednesday before returning home for a four-game homestand against Lexington starting Thursday.
