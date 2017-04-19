Fireflies searching for military heroes to appear on baseball cards

Know anyone you would consider a military hero? The Columbia Fireflies want to know.
The baseball team is searching for active duty military members, reservists and veterans to honor in its inaugural Military Baseball Card Set, according to a news release from the Columbia Fireflies.
The baseball card set, sponsored by AllSouth Federal Credit Union, will feature 30 cards with military heroes on them. The first 1,000 fans at Spirit Communications Park on Memorial Day, May 29, will receive a set.
Team president John Katz said Columbia is considered one of the most military-friendly cities in the country, and that extends to the Fireflies staff.
“We have three members of our full-time staff who served in the US Navy for a combined 48 years, and many members of our gameday staff are veterans,” Katz said. “It’s an honor to share a home city with Fort Jackson, the US Army’s largest Basic Training installation. The Fireflies are grateful for the service and sacrifices made by brave men and women – and their families – in defense of our great nation.”
The team hopes to make the card sets honoring military heroes from the Midlands an annual tradition.
To nominate someone, fill out the form here.
