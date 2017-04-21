Pirates get to Sabathia early, top Yankees 6-3

Josh Bell hit his second home run in as many games and the Pittsburgh Pirates got to CC Sabathia early for a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.
Jordy Mercer led off with a solo shot against Sabathia (2-1) in the first and Bell followed an inning later with a two-run homer to the left field bleachers to give Pittsburgh a four-run cushion.
Juan Nicasio (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief after Tyler Glasnow faltered with two outs in the fifth. Tony Watson got out of a two-on, two-outs jam in the ninth for his fifth save as the Pirates ended a three-game losing streak.
Jacoby Ellsbury had three of New York's 10 hits, but the Yankees couldn't overcome Sabathia's first shaky outing this season and an error on a dropped popup by second baseman Starlin Castro that led to a pair of unearned runs. Sabathia gave up three earned runs in his first starts, but the Pirates put up four runs against him their first time through the order.
