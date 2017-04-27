Baseball

Tim Tebow washed up? Try finding ticket to his NC games this weekend

By Mark Price

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.

Tim Tebow and the Columbia Fireflies will be at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium for a four-game series starting today, playing the Hickory Crawdads.

The first three of the Hickory games – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – are sold out.

A Web site for the Hickory Crawdads says tickets are available for the Sunday game, which starts at 3 p.m. Most of what’s left are single seats.

Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, joined Columbia’s team the first week in April. They are the Mets’ Class A franchise.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Tebow, 29, is batting .246 with two homers, nine RBIs and 16 strikeouts through 18 games. He homered in his first at-bat of the season.

Tebow never played a college football or NFL game in North Carolina, says the Journal. His only game as a quarterback against the Carolina Panthers was a 2012 preseason meeting in New York, it was reported. He was then a member of the Jets.

Those who miss their chance to see Tebow this week have a second shot when the Fireflies play in Kannapolis July 22-25.

