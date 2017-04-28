Fog suspends Fireflies’ game in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. – Thursday’s game between Columbia Fireflies and Hickory Crawdads was suspended because of fog in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Fireflies trail the Crawdads, 8-7. The game will resume on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium with the originally scheduled Friday tilt to begin afterword, but no sooner than 7:00 p.m.
Down 8-1, Columbia scored six unanswered runs from the sixth to the eighth inning, highlighted by Ali Sanchez’s two-run single and Desmond Lindsay’s three-run home run.
Lindsay’s homer occurred in the eighth inning just as the fog originally started rolling over the field. There were two separate fog delays that totaled 41 minutes. The game also was delayed by rain for more than an hour.
Tim Tebow was 1-for-3 and hit by a pitch and has hit safely in four of his last five games.
