Baseball

April 28, 2017 11:03 PM

Holliday HR in 10th, Yanks rally from 8 down, top O's 14-11

By BEN WALKER AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees completed a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit, outslugging the Baltimore Orioles 14-11 on Friday night.

In a game of home run derby, Starlin Castro tied it with a two-run drive that capped a three-run burst in the ninth off Brad Brach. Then in the 10th, Holliday hit the eighth home run of the evening — five by the Yankees — with one out off Jayson Aquino (1-1).

Down 9-1 in the sixth, the Yankees pulled off their biggest comeback since overcoming a 9-0 gap to beat Boston 15-9 in 2012.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies

Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 2:34

Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies
Tim Tebow gets his first triple in the minors 0:29

Tim Tebow gets his first triple in the minors
Tim Tebow rips double off left-field wall 0:19

Tim Tebow rips double off left-field wall

View More Video

Sports Videos