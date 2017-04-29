Baseball

April 29, 2017 3:00 PM

Fireflies find some hits, but lose a pair

Staff Reports

HICKORY, N.C.

Columbia’s struggling offense recorded 23 hits but dropped a pair of games Friday to Hickory.

The Crawdads defeated the Fireflies 8-7 in the completion of a game suspended because of fog Thursday night, and then outscored Columbia 11-7 in the regularly scheduled contest.

In the first game, Hickory scored six of its eight runs in the third inning. For Columbia, Luis Carpio and Desmond Lindsay had two hits each, with Lindsay driving in five runs.

In the nightcap, the Crawdads had a six-run first inning en route to the win. Gene Cone, Brandon Brosher and Milton Ramos had two hits each for Columbia, and Lindsay hit his second home run of the series. Michael Paez also homered for the Fireflies.

GAME 1

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cone rf

5

0

0

0

0

1

Carpio 2b

5

0

2

0

0

1

Paez ss

5

0

1

0

0

2

Winningham 1b

4

1

1

0

0

1

Gamache 3b

2

1

1

0

0

0

Ramos 3b

2

1

1

0

0

0

Tebow lf

3

1

1

0

0

1

Medina dh

4

2

1

0

0

1

Lindsay cf

3

1

2

5

1

1

Sanchez c

4

0

1

2

0

0

TOTALS

37

7

11

7

1

8

Hickory

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Jenkins lf

3

1

0

0

1

1

Rollin dh

4

2

0

0

0

0

Taveras cf

3

1

0

1

1

0

Forbes 3b

4

2

2

2

0

0

Valencia c

4

0

1

0

0

3

Perez rf

4

0

2

3

0

1

Scott 1b

4

1

3

0

0

1

Yrizarri 2b

3

0

1

0

0

1

Tejeda ss

2

1

0

1

0

2

TOTALS

31

8

9

7

2

9

Columbia

010

003

03x

7

Hickory

006

020

00x

8

E — Lindsay; Paez 2; Mendez; Yrizarri; Forbes. DP — Hickory 1. LOB — Columbia 8, Hickory 5. 2B — Carpio; Gamache; Scott; Forbes 2. HR — Lindsay. SF — Tejeda. SB — Lindsay.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Holderman L, 1-2

2 2/3

4

6

3

2

2

McGeorge

2 1/3

3

2

0

0

4

Zanghi

2

1

0

0

0

3

Kuhns

0

1

0

0

0

0

Hickory

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Matuella

2

3

1

1

0

5

Mendez W, 2-0

5

6

5

4

1

2

Ball

0

1

1

1

0

0

Lemoine S, 1

1

1

0

0

0

1

Mendez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Ball pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP — Matuella; Lemoine. HBP — Tebow (by Mendez). Umpires — HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: John Budka. T — 2:51 (2:18 delay). A — 4,225.

GAME 2

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cone lf

5

2

2

0

0

1

Carpio ss

5

0

1

0

0

0

Paez 2b

5

1

1

2

0

4

Winningham 1b

5

0

1

1

0

1

Medina rf

4

0

1

0

0

2

Tebow dh

4

1

1

0

0

1

Lindsay cf

2

3

1

2

2

0

Brosher c

4

0

2

0

0

2

Ramos 3b

4

0

2

2

0

0

TOTALS

38

7

12

7

2

11

Hickory

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Jenkins cf

4

1

0

0

1

1

Rollin dh

4

1

1

0

0

1

Taveras lf

5

1

1

1

0

1

Forbes 3b

4

1

0

0

0

0

Valencia c

1

3

1

1

3

0

Perez rf

4

2

3

3

0

1

Scott 1b

3

0

0

0

1

2

Yrizarri 2b

4

1

1

4

0

0

Tejeda ss

3

1

1

0

1

1

TOTALS

32

11

8

9

6

7

Columbia

021

100

210

7

Hickory

602

210

00x

11

E — Ramos; Taylor; Arredondo. DP — Columbia 1; Hickory 1. LOB — Columbia 6, Hickory 4. 2B — Carpio. 3B — Ramos. HR — Lindsay; Paez; Yrizarri; Perez. SH — Rollin. SB — Lindsay.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Taylor L, 0-4

4

6

10

4

3

3

Henry

2

1

1

1

2

1

Uceta

2

1

0

0

1

3

Hickory

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Arredondo

4

7

4

3

1

3

Fontenot W, 1-0

3 2/3

5

3

3

1

6

Ferguson

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

2

WP — Taylor; Henry. Umpires — HP: John Budka. 1B: Dillon Wilson. T — 2:57. A — 4,525.

