Fireflies lose third in a row, fall in extras

Preston Scott had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Columbia Fireflies 9-8 on Saturday.
Yanio Perez scored the game-winning run after a leadoff single.
It was the third consecutive loss for the Fireflies, who fell to 1-5 against the Crawdads this season.
The Crawdads tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth on Leody Taveras’ RBI single.
It was the first blown save for Matt Blackham. He came out of the bullpen for Max Kuhns, who tossed three scoreless innings in relief of starting pitcher Harol Gonzalez.
Joseph Zanghi (0-2) didn’t record an out in the 10th before allowing the game-winning run.
Perez homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three in the win. Scott homered and doubled, driving in two runs.
Andres Gimenez homered and singled in his Fireflies’ debut, and Jose Medina went 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Tim Tebow had the day off for the Fireflies.
Columbia will try to salvage a game in Sunday’s series finale, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. Following a day off on Monday, the Fireflies will return to action at Spirit Communications Park on Tuesday when they host Delmarva.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone lf
6
0
1
3
0
3
Gimenez ss
4
1
2
1
0
2
Carpio 2b
5
0
1
0
0
0
Winningham 1b
5
0
2
0
0
0
Medina rf
5
1
1
0
0
1
Jabs dh
4
2
1
0
1
1
Lindsay cf
3
3
1
0
2
2
Sanchez c
4
0
1
3
1
0
Ramos 3b
3
1
1
1
1
0
TOTALS
39
8
11
8
5
9
Hickory
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Jenkins lf
5
1
1
0
0
2
Yrizarri 2b
5
1
2
1
0
0
Taveras cf
5
0
3
1
0
0
Forbes 3b
3
1
0
1
1
1
Valencia dh
4
1
0
0
1
2
Perez rf
4
3
3
4
1
0
Scott 1b
5
1
2
2
0
2
Kowalczyk c
4
0
0
0
0
2
Tejeda ss
4
1
2
0
0
1
TOTALS
39
9
13
9
3
10
Columbia
120
203
000 0
—
8
Hickory
020
320
001 1
—
9
E — Tejada, Jenkins. LOB — Columbia 8, Hickory 7. 2B — Cone; Ramos; Tejada; Scott 2. HR — Gimenez, Perez (2), Scott. SF — Tejeda. SB — Lindsay. CS — Taveras. PO — Ramos. PB — Kowalczyk.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez
4
7
7
7
2
1
Kuhns
3
1
0
0
1
4
Blackham
2
3
1
1
0
5
Zanghi, L 0-2
0
2
1
1
0
0
Hickory
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Rodriguez
3 1/3
6
5
5
2
3
Lopez
1 2/3
2
3
3
2
2
Lemoine
2
1
0
0
0
1
Pelham, W 1-0
3
2
0
0
1
3
Gonzalez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Zanghi pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
Lopez pitched to 4 batters un the 6th
WP — Gonzalez (2). HBP — Gimenez (by Lemoine). Umpires — HP: John Budka. 1B: Dillon Wilson. T — 3:48. A — 4,325.
