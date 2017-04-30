Baseball

April 30, 2017 8:37 PM

Diamondbacks beat Rockies 2-0 in 13 innings

By BOB BAUM AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX

Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Descalso's drive off Jordan Lyles (0-1) salvaged the finale of the weekend series for the Diamondbacks and ended the longest scoreless game in Chase Field history.

Seven pitchers, led by Patrick Corbin's 6 1/3 innings, combined to shut out the Rockies on five hits. Randall Delgado (1-0) pitched the final two innings to get the victory, finishing a 6-4 homestand for Arizona.

