April 30, 2017 11:47 PM

Red Sox take weekend series against Cubs with 6-2 victory

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
BOSTON

Marco Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on Pedro Strop's wild pitch in Boston's four-run eighth inning, helping the Red Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Sunday night.

The Red Sox took two of three in the lively weekend series that featured a strong showing for Cubs fans, chants in support of each side and the World Series trophies that ended long title droughts for the once-frustrated franchises.

Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer for Boston, and the Red Sox got two more runs on shortstop Addison Russell's throwing error in the eighth.

Kris Bryant hit a solo homer for Chicago, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. The Cubs closed a nine-game road trip at 5-4.

