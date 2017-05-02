Baseball

Cueto outpitches Kershaw in Giants' 4-3 win over Dodgers

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Johnny Cueto outpitched Clayton Kershaw, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 victory Monday night that snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' four-game winning streak.

The Giants entered with a National League-low 16 home runs but hit two against Kershaw — a two-run shot by Hunter Pence in the first inning and a solo drive by Buster Posey in the third.

Pence began the night batting .100 in his career against Kershaw without a home run.

Cueto (4-1) held the Dodgers to three runs and six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Kershaw (4-2) went six innings, allowing four runs — three earned — and eight hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

