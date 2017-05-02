Cueto outpitches Kershaw in Giants' 4-3 win over Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, catcher Yasmani Grandal, second from left, and home plate umpire Alan Porter watch during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, scores under the tag of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey on a single by Clayton Kershaw during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal watches during a baseball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, second right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, reacts while catcher Yasmani Grandal, second from left, and home plate umpire Alan Porter watch during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, is congratulated by Michael Morse after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto celebrates as he gets out of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
