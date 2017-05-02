Baseball

May 02, 2017 10:31 PM

Cone’s walk-off walk gives Fireflies win

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Gene Cone provided the heroics without even swinging his bat.

The Columbia native walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the Columbia Fireflies a 2-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at Spirit Communications Park.

Columbia had two chances to take the lead in the seventh and eighth innings, but stranded five runners on base. In the ninth, Tim Tebow walked with one out. Ali Sanchez followed with a double and Milton Ramos was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Then, Cone worked a 3-2 count on Matt Throwbridge before taking ball four high to bring in Tebow for the win.

Cone, one of the more patient hitters on the Fireflies, was mobbed at first and given a Gatorade bath by his teammates. It was Cone’s 16th walk of the season, second on the team behind Desmond Lindsay.

“When they walked Ramos, I said we are winning this game,” Columbia manager Jose Leger said. “Gene was going to either put the ball in play or he was going to walk. It was a really good battle.”

Tebow finished 0-for-2, but walked twice and reached on an error.

Adonis Uceta picked up the win in relief of Gabriel Llanes, who allowed one run on seven hits and struck out six in seven innings of work.

Columbia opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Luis Carpio doubled with one out, then 18-year-old Andres Gimenez followed with an RBI double in his first at-bat at Spirit Communications Park.

Delmarva tied it in the top of the second on a Preston Palmerio’s RBI single. Palmeiro is the son of former major leaguer Rafael Palmeiro.

Prior to the game, Fireflies pitcher Austin McGeorge was promoted to advanced-A St. Lucie. Jake Simon took McGeorge’s spot on roster.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cone rf

4

0

0

1

1

0

Carpio 2b

3

1

1

0

1

0

Gimenez ss

4

0

1

1

0

1

Paez dh

3

0

1

0

1

2

Lindsay cf

4

0

0

0

0

3

Winningham 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

Tebow lf

2

1

0

0

2

1

Sanchez c

4

0

1

0

0

1

Ramos 3b

3

0

0

0

1

1

TOTALS

30

2

4

2

6

10

Delmarva

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

McKenna cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

Ring rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

Clare 3b

4

0

1

0

0

2

Shaw c

4

1

1

0

0

0

Billingsley lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

Grim dh

4

0

1

0

0

0

Palmeiro 1b

3

0

2

1

1

0

Juvier 2b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Ortega ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

TOTALS

32

1

7

1

1

7

Delmarva

010

000

000

1

Columbia

100

000

001

2

E — Llanes, Wells. LOB — Columbia 10, Delmarva 6. 2B — Shaw, Clare, Grim, Carpio, Gimenez, Paez, Sanchez. PO — Ring.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Llanes

7

7

1

1

1

6

Uceta, W 1-0

2

0

0

0

0

1

Delmarva

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Wells

6 1/3

3

1

1

2

5

Klimek

1 2/3

0

0

0

1

5

Trowbridge, L 0-1

 1/3

1

1

1

3

0

WP — Klimek. IBB — Ramos (by Trowbridge). HBP — Winningham (by Wells). Umpires — HP: Mark Stewart. 1B: Matthew Brown. T — 2:28. A — 3,620.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues

Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues 4:10

Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues
Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 2:34

Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies
Tim Tebow gets his first triple in the minors 0:29

Tim Tebow gets his first triple in the minors

View More Video

Sports Videos