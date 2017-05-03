Fireflies’ Gonzalez roughed up in loss to Shorebirds

Delmarva did something no other team in the South Atlantic team could do – score off Merandy Gonzalez.
The Shorebirds got to the Columbia Fireflies right-hander for six runs in the first inning on their way to a 10-3 victory Wednesday at Spirit Communications Park.
Gonzlaez entered the game with a 28 1/3 scoreless innings streak to start the season. But that was gone quickly on Jake Ring’s solo homer with one out at in the first inning.
Gerrion Grim added a grand slam later in the inning and Jerry McClanahan hit a solo blast in the fourth. The right-hander lasted five innings and gave up seven earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five.
Ring and Ryan McKenna led the Shorebirds with two hits, and eight of the nine Delmarva players had at least one hit.
Lucas Humpal picked up the win for Delmarva.
Third baseman Michael Paez went 2-for-3 with two RBI. The former Coastal Carolina standout leads the Fireflies with 20 RBI, second most in the South Atlantic League. Alli Sanchez also had two hits and an RBI.
Tim Tebow went 1-for-4 and has reached base in eight of his last nine games. He singled in his second at-bat and also struck out twice.
The two teams will wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 7 p.m. Joel Huertas will make his first start of the season for Columbia. His previous two appearances came in the bullpen.
Comments