Baseball

May 03, 2017 10:12 PM

Zimmerman, Turner lead Nats to 2-1 victory over Diamondbacks

By IAN QUILLEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Ryan Zimmerman had two hits and doubled in the go-ahead run, Jacob Turner worked four innings of scoreless relief and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Hours after he was named the NL player of the month for April, Zimmerman recorded multiple hits for a career-high sixth straight game and stretched his hitting streak to 10 games.

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez drove in Washington's other run with a third-inning groundout.

Turner (1-0) replaced Gonzalez in the sixth and finished out the game, striking out four and allowing two hits.

Robbie Ray (2-2) struck out 10 against the team that drafted and signed him in 2010 but allowed two runs and four hits over six innings. His effort helped the Diamondbacks set a new major league record by recording 10 or more strikeouts in nine consecutive games.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues

Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues 4:10

Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues
Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 2:34

Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies
Tim Tebow gets his first triple in the minors 0:29

Tim Tebow gets his first triple in the minors

View More Video

Sports Videos