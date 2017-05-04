Baseball

May 04, 2017 9:02 PM

Cardinals' Fowler, Piscotty hurt against Brewers

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Cardinals outfielders Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty left Thursday night's game against Milwaukee after getting hurt.

Piscotty pulled up with a strained right hamstring after crossing first base on his grounder to third base that ended the second inning. Jose Martinez replaced Piscotty in right field.

Fowler strained his right shoulder in an unsuccessful attempt for a diving catch on Hernan Perez's third-inning drive.

Randal Grichuk moved from left to center and Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left in the first outfield appearance of his professional career.

