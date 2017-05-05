Baseball

May 05, 2017 11:13 PM

BlueClaws trounce Fireflies

Staff Reports

Carlos Duran had three hits and two RBIs, as the Lakewood BlueClaws scored a season-high in runs in a 12-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday.

Down 2-0, the BlueClaws took the lead for good with eight runs in the second inning. The BlueClaws sent 13 men to the plate as Jose Antequera hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Duran en route to the six-run lead.

The BlueClaws later added three runs in the third and Darick Hall hit a solo home run in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Zach Morris (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief.

Columbia starting pitcher Joel Huertas (0-2) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on five hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

It was the second time in as many games the Fireflies opponent scored double-digit runs, as Delmarva trounced Columbia 10-3 on Wednesday.

Tim Tebow, Andres Gimenez and Luis Carpio each had three hits for the Fireflies. Tebow, the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback went 2-for-4 while batting eighth in the lineup, and is hitting .244 on the season.

The series will resume on Saturday, with first pitch at Spirit Communications Park set for 7:05 p.m.

Lakewood

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Brito 2b

6

2

1

1

0

2

Duran lf

5

2

3

2

0

1

Moniak cf

5

1

2

1

0

1

Hall dh

4

1

1

1

1

1

Barbier 1b

5

1

2

1

0

2

Sandberg rf

4

1

2

1

0

2

Cabral c

3

1

0

0

2

1

Zardon 3b

3

2

1

0

2

1

Antequera ss

5

1

3

3

0

1

TOTALS

40

12

15

10

5

12

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cone cf

3

1

1

0

2

1

Gimenez ss

4

0

2

1

1

0

Carpio 2b

5

1

2

0

0

0

Paez 3b

5

0

1

0

0

2

Medina rf

4

0

0

0

1

1

Jabs dh

2

0

1

1

2

1

Brosher c

4

0

0

0

0

3

Tebow lf

4

0

2

0

0

0

Ramos 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

TOTALS

35

2

10

2

6

9

Lakewood

083

000

001

12

Columbia

200

000

000

2

E — Medina, Cabral. LOB — Lakewood 7, Columbia 12. 2B — Duran (2), Jabs. 3B — Zardon. HR — Hall. SF — Sandberg. PB — Brosher. OA — Sandberg. SB — Ramos.

Lakewood

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Medina

4

7

2

2

2

6

Morris, W 2-1

2 1/3

3

0

0

4

1

Paulino

2 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Huertas, L 0-2

1 1/3

5

7

7

2

3

Ramos

1 2/3

6

4

3

1

1

Blackham

3

2

0

0

0

2

Kuhns

2

0

0

0

0

4

Henry

1

2

1

1

2

2

WP — Huertas. Umpires — HP: Mark Stewart. 1B: Mark Stewart. T — 3:14. A — 6,253.

