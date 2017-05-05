BlueClaws trounce Fireflies

Carlos Duran had three hits and two RBIs, as the Lakewood BlueClaws scored a season-high in runs in a 12-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday.
Down 2-0, the BlueClaws took the lead for good with eight runs in the second inning. The BlueClaws sent 13 men to the plate as Jose Antequera hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Duran en route to the six-run lead.
The BlueClaws later added three runs in the third and Darick Hall hit a solo home run in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.
Zach Morris (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief.
Columbia starting pitcher Joel Huertas (0-2) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on five hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.
It was the second time in as many games the Fireflies opponent scored double-digit runs, as Delmarva trounced Columbia 10-3 on Wednesday.
Tim Tebow, Andres Gimenez and Luis Carpio each had three hits for the Fireflies. Tebow, the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback went 2-for-4 while batting eighth in the lineup, and is hitting .244 on the season.
The series will resume on Saturday, with first pitch at Spirit Communications Park set for 7:05 p.m.
Lakewood
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Brito 2b
6
2
1
1
0
2
Duran lf
5
2
3
2
0
1
Moniak cf
5
1
2
1
0
1
Hall dh
4
1
1
1
1
1
Barbier 1b
5
1
2
1
0
2
Sandberg rf
4
1
2
1
0
2
Cabral c
3
1
0
0
2
1
Zardon 3b
3
2
1
0
2
1
Antequera ss
5
1
3
3
0
1
TOTALS
40
12
15
10
5
12
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone cf
3
1
1
0
2
1
Gimenez ss
4
0
2
1
1
0
Carpio 2b
5
1
2
0
0
0
Paez 3b
5
0
1
0
0
2
Medina rf
4
0
0
0
1
1
Jabs dh
2
0
1
1
2
1
Brosher c
4
0
0
0
0
3
Tebow lf
4
0
2
0
0
0
Ramos 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
TOTALS
35
2
10
2
6
9
Lakewood
083
000
001
—
12
Columbia
200
000
000
—
2
E — Medina, Cabral. LOB — Lakewood 7, Columbia 12. 2B — Duran (2), Jabs. 3B — Zardon. HR — Hall. SF — Sandberg. PB — Brosher. OA — Sandberg. SB — Ramos.
Lakewood
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Medina
4
7
2
2
2
6
Morris, W 2-1
2 1/3
3
0
0
4
1
Paulino
2 2/3
0
0
0
0
2
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Huertas, L 0-2
1 1/3
5
7
7
2
3
Ramos
1 2/3
6
4
3
1
1
Blackham
3
2
0
0
0
2
Kuhns
2
0
0
0
0
4
Henry
1
2
1
1
2
2
WP — Huertas. Umpires — HP: Mark Stewart. 1B: Mark Stewart. T — 3:14. A — 6,253.
