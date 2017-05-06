Fireflies on wrong end of no-hitter

Nick Fanti and Trevor Bettencourt made history Saturday night.
The Lakewood Blue Claws pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the 1-0 win over the Columbia Fireflies. It was the first no-hitter thrown at Spirit Communications Park.
Tim Tebow was part of the Fireflies lineup that was held in hitless. The Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback struck out twice and had his on-base streak end at seven games.
For the first time this season, the Fireflies (14-15) have fallen below .500. Columbia has lost three games in a row and nine of its past 13.
The 20-year-old Fanti pitched the first 8 2/3 innings of the game and Bettencourt got the final out for the fifth no-hitter in BlueClaws’ history.
“That was special out there because they are some good hitters,” said Fanti (2-0), who threw back-to-back no-hitters in high school.
Fanti (2-0) said his teammates started avoiding him around the fifth or sixth inning. He admitted he started thinking about the no-hitter, but was able to stay composed. He benefited from got a couple big defensive plays, in the game including a diving stop by second baseman Daniel Britio.
Fanti lobbied to stay in during the ninth, but he knew he was at his limit. Lakewood manager Marty Malloy said he hated to take Fanti out but knew it was the best decision in the long run.
Fanti was on a 110-pitch limit and he was at 113, 72 for strikes, when he was removed – one out shy of the complete game no-hitter. The lefty walked three and struck out nine.
“A no-hitter is a no-hitter. It would have been better to have finish with Nick because of the job he did. He pitched his butt off,” Malloy said. “But what a good night for the whole group.”
The Fireflies made it interesting in the ninth. Ali Sanchez reached on a throwing error to start the inning. Milton Ramos grounded to short and Jose Antequera threw out Sanchez at third.
Fanti struck out Andres Gimenez for the second out, but walked Luis Carpio, the final batter he faced. Bettenecourt struck out Michael Paez to end the game.
“I put my trust in Trevor 100 times out of 100,” Fanti said. “Those guys always have my back in the bullpen.”
Lakewood got the game’s only run in the top of the eighth inning. Edgar Carbal reached on a two-base throwing error by Ramos. Danny Zardon moved Carbal to third on a sacrifice bunt and Antequera’s sacrifice fly scored Carbal.
Jake Simon took the loss for Columbia, which surrendered four hits. Fireflies starter Blake Taylor had one of his better outing of the season, throwing six scoreless innings while walking one and striking out three.
The teams will play game three of the series Sunday at 2 p.m.
Lakewood
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Brito 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Duran lf
4
0
2
0
0
1
Moniak cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Hall dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
Barbier 1b
2
0
0
0
1
0
Sandberg rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Cabral c
3
1
1
0
0
0
Zardon 3b
1
0
1
0
1
0
Antequera ss
2
0
0
1
0
1
TOTALS
27
1
4
1
2
5
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Gimenez ss
3
0
0
0
1
2
Carpio 2b
3
0
0
0
1
0
Paez 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Winningham 1b
2
0
0
0
1
0
Medina rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Lindsay cf
3
0
0
0
0
3
Tebow lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
Sanchez c
3
0
0
0
0
0
Ramos 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
27
0
0
0
3
10
Lakewood
000
000
010
—
1
Columbia
000
000
000
—
0
E — Ramos, Zardon. LOB — Lakewood 3, Columbia 3. 2B — Cabral. SF — Antequera. CS — Duran, Gimenez.
Lakewood
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Fanti, W 2-0
8 2/3
0
0
0
3
9
Bettencourt, S 2
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Taylor
6
3
0
0
1
3
Simon, L 0-1
3
1
1
0
1
2
WP — Taylor. Umpires — HP: Matthew Brown. 1B: Mark Stewart. T — 2:02. A — 6,621.
Comments