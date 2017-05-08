ESPN locks in Tim Tebow to multiyear deal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Tim Tebow shares message at Fireflies' Faith and Family Night Pause 1:34 Lakewood BlueClaws combine for no-hitter against Fireflies 1:32 South Carolina's new track is 'best in the world' 1:03 Meet Gov. Henry McMaster's new puppy 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 2:56 Will Muschamp talks NC State 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 0:48 Budweiser Clydesdales get a pre-show bath in Columbia 0:36 Support shown for BC soccer coach Kevin Heise 1:22 Look: USC QB target Dakereon Joyner at The Opening regional Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Tim Tebow discusses his swing, progress and life as minor leaguer one month with the Columbia Fireflies. lbezjak@thestate.com