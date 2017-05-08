ESPN locks in Tim Tebow to multiyear deal

ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with Tim Tebow to continue as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show “SEC Nation,” the network announced Monday.
The Heisman Award and BCS National Championship winning quarterback will also continue his role in ESPN’s College Football Playoff programming, providing personal championship perspective and analysis across networks.
According to a news release from ESPN, “Tebow’s role with ESPN will not preclude him from continuing to pursue professional baseball opportunities.” Tebow signed a minor league baseball contract with the New York Mets in 2016 and currently plays with the Columbia Fireflies.
Tebow’s insight and commentary also will be part of various other ESPN network shows and platforms.
“Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his analysis of college football and surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence on SEC Nation,” Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president for event and studio production, said in a statement. “His unique experiences within the SEC and his broad national fan base are huge assets to SEC Nation and ESPN’s larger CFP coverage.”
Tebow has contributed to ESPN platforms since 2014. He was the first college football analyst announced for SEC Network.
“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” Tebow said via ESPN’s news release. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”
Comments