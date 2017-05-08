Baseball

May 08, 2017 4:40 PM

Mets says Harvey will return to mound Friday at Milwaukee

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Matt Harvey is to rejoin the New York Mets' rotation Friday at Milwaukee after serving a three-day suspension for not showing up at Citi Field for a game last weekend.

Mets manager Terry Collins made the announcement Monday, a day after the team announced the discipline for the 28-year-old pitcher.

Collins says Harvey will return to the Mets on Tuesday and it is up to the pitcher whether to address teammates as a group or individually.

The suspension is costing Harvey $84,016 of his $5,125,000 salary. Collins says he expects Harvey's agent, Scott Boras, to challenge the discipline.

