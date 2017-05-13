Baseball

May 13, 2017 6:23 PM

Fireflies game in New Jersey postponed by bad weather

Staff Reports

LAKEWOOD, N.J.

Saturday’s game between the Fireflies and BlueClaws was postponed because of rain. Columbia will play the regular scheduled game Sunday and then a doubleheader is set to take place Monday at 5:05 p.m.

Bad weather has wrought havoc with the Fireflies’ scheduled for the past week. They had a game against Delmarva on May 4 postponed, to be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 11.

Only the opening game of that twin bill was played, as the nightcap was postponed and rescheduled for May 12. Continued bad weather caused the May 12 doubleheader to be canceled.

First pitch on Sunday is slated for 1:05 p.m. at FirstEnergy Park in New Jersey. Lefty pitcher Blake Taylor (0-4, 4.50) makes the start for Columbia, which is on a three-game winning streak in spite of the inconsistent schedule.

