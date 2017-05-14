Baseball

May 14, 2017 6:10 PM

Columbia Fireflies blast 3 homers in 5-3 win

Staff Reports

LAKEWOOD, NJ

The Fireflies used three homers to push past the BlueClaws, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Park. Michael Paez and Dash Winningham produced back-to-back long balls, which broke the tie in the eighth inning. It’s the club’s fourth consecutive win.

Desmond Lindsay singled in the third inning, which jumpstarted Columbia’s (18-16) offense. Luis Carpio recorded a sacrifice fly and scored Lindsay for the first run of the game. The Fireflies added to their lead when Brandon Brosher smashed a two-run homer in the fourth, giving the visitors a 3-0 advantage.

Lakewood (21-15) answered in the bottom of the fourth. With runners at second and third, Luke Williams reached on a ground ball (fielder’s choice) that went towards the second-base bag and Luis Carpio’s throw to third base hit the baserunner (ruled a throwing error). The ball bounced towards the mound and both runners scored. The home team added one more run during this inning and the game was tied, 3-3, after four frames.

Paez now has a team-leading five homers, and Winningham has launched three in his previous four games.

The Fireflies prepare for a doubleheader against the BlueClaws on Monday evening. First pitch for game one is at 5:05 p.m.in Lakewood, N.J.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cone rf/lf

5

0

1

0

0

1

Gimenez ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

Carpio 2b

3

0

1

1

0

0

Paez 3b

4

1

2

1

0

1

Winningham 1b

4

2

2

1

0

0

Tebow lf

3

0

0

0

1

2

Cespedes rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

Brosher c

4

1

1

2

0

2

Jabs dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

Lindsay cf

4

1

1

0

0

1

TOTALS

34

5

8

5

1

8

Lakewood

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Brito 2b

4

0

2

0

0

1

Rivas ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

Moniak cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

Hall 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

Barbier dh

3

1

1

0

1

0

Sandberg rf

4

1

1

0

0

1

Williams 3b

4

1

2

1

0

0

Cabral c

4

0

2

1

0

0

Duran lf

4

0

1

0

0

0

TOTALS

35

3

10

2

1

6

Columbia

001

200

020

5

Lakewood

000

300

000

3

E — Tebow; Carpio; Gimenez; Rivas. DP — Columbia 2; Lakewook 0. LOB — Columbia 5; Lakewood 8. 2B — Brito; Williams. HR — Brosher; Paez; Winningham. SF — Caprio. HBP — Gimenez; Brito.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Taylor

6

7

3

2

1

5

Simon W, 1-1

3

3

0

0

0

1

Lakewood

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Falter

7

6

3

3

0

7

Morris L, 2-2

1

2

2

2

1

0

Hennigan

1

0

0

0

0

1

WP — Taylor. PB — Cabral. Umpires — HP: Wmil Jimenez. 1B: Mike Snover. T — 2:31. A — 6,468.

