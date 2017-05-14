Columbia Fireflies blast 3 homers in 5-3 win

The Fireflies used three homers to push past the BlueClaws, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Park. Michael Paez and Dash Winningham produced back-to-back long balls, which broke the tie in the eighth inning. It’s the club’s fourth consecutive win.
Desmond Lindsay singled in the third inning, which jumpstarted Columbia’s (18-16) offense. Luis Carpio recorded a sacrifice fly and scored Lindsay for the first run of the game. The Fireflies added to their lead when Brandon Brosher smashed a two-run homer in the fourth, giving the visitors a 3-0 advantage.
Lakewood (21-15) answered in the bottom of the fourth. With runners at second and third, Luke Williams reached on a ground ball (fielder’s choice) that went towards the second-base bag and Luis Carpio’s throw to third base hit the baserunner (ruled a throwing error). The ball bounced towards the mound and both runners scored. The home team added one more run during this inning and the game was tied, 3-3, after four frames.
Paez now has a team-leading five homers, and Winningham has launched three in his previous four games.
The Fireflies prepare for a doubleheader against the BlueClaws on Monday evening. First pitch for game one is at 5:05 p.m.in Lakewood, N.J.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone rf/lf
5
0
1
0
0
1
Gimenez ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
Carpio 2b
3
0
1
1
0
0
Paez 3b
4
1
2
1
0
1
Winningham 1b
4
2
2
1
0
0
Tebow lf
3
0
0
0
1
2
Cespedes rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
Brosher c
4
1
1
2
0
2
Jabs dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
Lindsay cf
4
1
1
0
0
1
TOTALS
34
5
8
5
1
8
Lakewood
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Brito 2b
4
0
2
0
0
1
Rivas ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
Moniak cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
Hall 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Barbier dh
3
1
1
0
1
0
Sandberg rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
Williams 3b
4
1
2
1
0
0
Cabral c
4
0
2
1
0
0
Duran lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
TOTALS
35
3
10
2
1
6
Columbia
001
200
020
—
5
Lakewood
000
300
000
—
3
E — Tebow; Carpio; Gimenez; Rivas. DP — Columbia 2; Lakewook 0. LOB — Columbia 5; Lakewood 8. 2B — Brito; Williams. HR — Brosher; Paez; Winningham. SF — Caprio. HBP — Gimenez; Brito.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Taylor
6
7
3
2
1
5
Simon W, 1-1
3
3
0
0
0
1
Lakewood
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Falter
7
6
3
3
0
7
Morris L, 2-2
1
2
2
2
1
0
Hennigan
1
0
0
0
0
1
WP — Taylor. PB — Cabral. Umpires — HP: Wmil Jimenez. 1B: Mike Snover. T — 2:31. A — 6,468.
Comments