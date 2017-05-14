Fireflies Week in Review: Tim Tebow ends drought by getting 2 RBIs

A look back at how the Columbia Fireflies fared this week and a look at what is ahead for them this week
How they fared: Columbia went 4-0 this week, its longest winning streak since winning the first five games to start the season. The Fireflies are 18-16, tied for second in the South Atlantic League Southern Division, 4 ½ games back of Greenville.
Tebow at the plate: Tim Tebow snapped his drought without an RBI this week as he drove in two runs in Wednesday’s win over Delmarva.
Tebow had gone 18 games without an RBI before his double drove in Luis Carpio and Michael Paez in the sixth inning. For the week, Tebow went 3-for-12 with two RBIs and struck out five times.
For the season, Tebow is hitting .243 with two homers and 11 RBIs. He has reached based in eight of his last 10 games.
Tebow made his second error of the season Sunday against Lakewood.
Tebow on the move? The New York Post reported this week that Tebow might be in line for a promotion to either advanced-A St. Lucie or Double-A Binghamton.
According to a club source, the Mets have been pleased with Tebow’s progress but a move likely wouldn’t come until after the all-star break, when players typically move up and down in the minor leagues. The South Atlantic League all-star game is set for June 20 in Columbia.
ESPN also re-signed Tebow to a multi-year deal and he will contiue working for the SEC Network as a analyst and other ESPN progams. His duties at ESPN won’t conflict with his baseball career.
Dash bouncing back: Dash Winningham got out of his slump in a big way.
The Florida native has homered in three of his last four games and is 8-of-16 with three homers and nine RBI in that span.
Before his hot streak, Winningham was 4-for-33. For the season, he is hitting .237 with four homers and 23 RBI.
Rainy week: The Fireflies were rained out on back-to-back nights this week and game two of their doubleheader against Delmarva also was rained out.
Fanti gets another crack at Columbia: The Fireflies will face Lakewood’s Nick Fanti in game two of a doubleheader Monday. Fanti pitched 8 2/3 innings of a no-hitter against Columbia in the 1-0 win at Sprit Communications Park on May 6.
The Fireflies are scheduled to start Jordan Humphries on the mound against Fanti. Humphries is looking for his league-leading seventh victory of the season.
This week’s schedule: The Fireflies play a doubleheader against Lakewood on Monday and close out the road trip Tuesday against the BlueClaws. Columbia returns home Thursday to begin a four-game series against West Virginia.
Comments