Columbia Fireflies split doubleheader

Columbia and Lakewood split a doubleheader on Monday at FirstEnergy Park. Starter Harol Gonzalez led the Fireflies to a 6-1 victory in game one, but the BlueClaws bested the visitors in the nightcap, 2-1. Despite taking the loss, Jordan Humphreys was very good in game two (6 IP, 4 H, 6 K). It was Humphreys’ first defeat of the year (6-1), but the righty’s ERA still stands at a scintillating 1.81.
Gonzalez took a page out of Humphreys’ book earlier in the afternoon. The right-hander went the distance and posted the seven-inning complete game. Gonzalez scattered four hits, struck out a season-high eight and issued just one run in the second inning.
Columbia (19-17) scored a pair in the first frame. It was the squad’s top two RBI leaders that each drove in a run – Dash Winningham (24) and Michael Paez (23).
The bats started cooking again in the fourth inning. Up just a run at the time, Paez led the frame off with a walk and behind him, Winningham doubled. With runners at second and third, Ricardo Cespedes slugged a single through the right side scoring both of his teammates.
The table was then set for Jay Jabs. The lefty crushed a two-run home run over the right-field wall, his first of the season.
Nick Fanti (W, 3-0) was just slightly better than Humphreys in game two. The two starters entered the game with sub-2 ERAs and neither disappointed. The Fireflies once again scored in the first when Luis Carpio singled in Gene Cone.
Lakewood’s (22-16) two runs in the home half of the inning proved to be the difference. Humphreys allowed one hit the rest of the way, eventually retiring the final 14 batters he faced.
Carpio and Paez each finished with three hits between the two games. And Andres Gimenezextended his on-base streak to 13 straight games.
Columbia finishes its road trip in Lakewood on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
Game 1
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone cf
2
1
0
0
2
1
Gimenez ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
Carpio 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
Paez 3b
2
1
2
1
2
0
Winningham 1b
3
1
1
1
0
0
Ramos 1b
1
0
0
0
0
1
Tebow dh
3
0
0
0
1
2
Cespedes rf
3
1
2
2
0
0
Jabs lf
3
1
1
2
0
2
Sanchez c
3
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
28
6
8
6
4
7
Lakewood
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Brito 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
Rivas ss
3
0
2
0
0
0
Moniak cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
Hall 1b
3
1
1
0
0
1
Lartigue c
3
0
1
0
0
2
Sandberg rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Williams 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
Barbier dh
2
0
0
0
1
1
Marinelli lf
2
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
25
1
4
0
1
8
Columbia
200
400
0XX
—
6
Lakewood
010
000
0XX
—
1
E — Ramos; Paulino. LOB — Columbia 5; Lakewood 4. 2B — Winningham; Cespedes; Hall; Rivas. HR — Jabs.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez W, 2-2
7
4
1
1
1
8
Lakewood
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Paulino L, 1-3
3 1/3
5
6
5
2
4
Llovera
2 2/3
3
0
0
0
2
Morris
1
0
0
0
2
1
Umpires — HP: Mike Snover. 1B: Emil Jimenez. T — 2:02.
Game 2
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone lf
3
1
0
0
0
1
Gimenez dh
3
0
1
0
0
0
Carpio 2b
3
0
2
1
0
0
Paez ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
Gamache 1b
3
0
2
0
0
0
Cespedes rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jabs ph/rf
2
0
0
0
0
2
Brosher c
2
0
1
0
1
0
Lindsay cf
3
0
0
0
0
2
Ramos 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
26
1
7
1
1
7
Lakewood
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Brito 2b
3
1
1
0
0
0
Duran rf
3
1
1
1
0
0
Moniak cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Hall 1b
3
0
1
0
0
1
Lartigue dh
2
0
0
1
0
0
Williams 3b
2
0
0
0
0
1
Cabral c
2
0
0
0
0
2
Marinelli lf
2
0
1
0
0
1
Antequera ss
2
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
22
2
4
2
0
6
Columbia
100
000
0XX
—
1
Lakewood
200
000
XXX
—
2
CS — Brosher. LOB — Columbia 5; Lakewood 2. 2B — Brito.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Humphreys L, 6-1
6
4
2
2
0
6
Lakewood
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Fanti W, 3-0
5
4
1
1
1
4
Bettencourt S, 4
2
3
0
0
0
3
WP — Humphreys, Fanti. Umpires — HP: Emil Jimenez. 1B: Mike Snover. T — 1:51. A — 8,741.
