May 17, 2017 10:12 AM

Tim Tebow on deck for ‘Tonight Show’ appearance

Tim Tebow will be back in the national spotlight Wednesday night with an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

The Columbia Fireflies outfielder and former Heisman trophy winner will be a part of the talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Tebow’s journey in the minor league baseball system of the New York Mets is sure to be a topic of discussion.

He also is promoting his new book, “Know Who You Are, Live like it Matters: A Homeschooler’s Interactive Guide to Discovering Your True Identity,” which was released this week.

The Fireflies are off Wednesday after playing at the Lakewood BlueClaws in Lakewood Township, N.J. A seven-game homestand begins Thursday against West Virginia.

Tebow in 31 games is batting .227 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. He has 25 hits in 110 at-bats.

The Mets are pondering the best time to give Tebow a promotion.

“The Tonight Show” airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time.

