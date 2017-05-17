Fireflies' Tim Tebow (15)
Baseball

May 17, 2017 11:57 AM

It's Tebow's mattress on a Fireflies road trip, but he's willing to share

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The Columbia Fireflies went nearly 700 miles to New Jersey to play the Lakewood Blue Claws. Tim Tebow was prepared.

The Heisman winner and NFL player-turned-minor leaguer told the New York Daily News he brought along a mattress for the long trip. A player used to flights embracing the minor-league lifestyle.

“I bought a nice little mattress I could try to slide on the floor on the bus,” Tebow said. “And so that helped a little bit.”

His teammates told the paper he was more than willing to let someone else take a turn on it to get some shuteye on the 12-hour drive.

He joked he’s been on much less comfortable road trips working on mission trips in the Philippines.

