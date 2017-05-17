It’s Tebow’s mattress on a Fireflies road trip, but he’s willing to share

The Columbia Fireflies went nearly 700 miles to New Jersey to play the Lakewood Blue Claws. Tim Tebow was prepared.
The Heisman winner and NFL player-turned-minor leaguer told the New York Daily News he brought along a mattress for the long trip. A player used to flights embracing the minor-league lifestyle.
“I bought a nice little mattress I could try to slide on the floor on the bus,” Tebow said. “And so that helped a little bit.”
His teammates told the paper he was more than willing to let someone else take a turn on it to get some shuteye on the 12-hour drive.
He joked he’s been on much less comfortable road trips working on mission trips in the Philippines.
