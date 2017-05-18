Tim Tebow talks baseball, has a surprise dance on ‘Tonight Show’

Appearing on the “Tonight Show,” Wednesday night, Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow was greeted by enthusiastic fans doing the Florida gator chomp.
When asked by host Jimmy Fallon about playing baseball, Tebow joked “I’m obviously doing it for the money. I think I get like twelve hundred dollars a month.”
“My first love was baseball when I was four years old,” Tebow said. “I started to get older and loved that thing called football.”
Fallon asked him about traveling with the team on buses.
“A couple days ago we traveled from South Carolina right over here to Jersey. It was like a 12-hour bus ride. I’m on a little mattress that goes in between the seats.”
#BusLife #CountryRoads pic.twitter.com/2d2NO2bmfS— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) May 13, 2017
Tebow also talked about his inspirational book, “Shaken,” and the Tim Tebow Foundation which sponsors “Night To Shine,” a worldwide prom for children with special needs. Fallon presented Tebow with a wrist corsage and he danced with a young lady in the audience who had attended one of the prom events..
He also is promoting his new book, “Know Who You Are, Live like it Matters: A Homeschooler’s Interactive Guide to Discovering Your True Identity,” which was released this week.
The Fireflies are off Wednesday after playing at the Lakewood BlueClaws in Lakewood Township, N.J. A seven-game homestand begins Thursday against West Virginia.
Tebow in 31 games is batting .227 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. He has 25 hits in 110 at-bats.
The Mets are pondering the best time to give Tebow a promotion.
Comments