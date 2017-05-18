Fireflies open homestand with walk-off win

The Columbia Fireflies got their seven-game homestand started in dramatic fashion.
Pinch-runner Desmond Lindsay scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to give the Fireflies a 3-2 win over the West Virginia Power on Thursday at Spirit Communications Park.
It was the Fireflies’ seventh win in their last eight games and second walk-off win at home.
“In baseball, everything is contagious, you start winning and it is fun,” Columbia manager Jose Leger said. “We are in that groove right now. We had a really good road trip. And we are just enjoying the winning streak and it is always enjoyable watching them go out and play like that.”
The Fireflies are four games over .500 for the first time since early in the season.
Leger said the team’s chemistry is starting to improve and the seven-game road trip to Maryland and New Jersey helped with the team coming together.
Columbia trailed 2-1 going into the ninth inning. Michael Paez led off the inning by reaching on an error. Dash Winningham singled to right field and tried to stretch it into a double but was thrown out. Paez was able to make it home to score the tying run.
In the 10th, Jay Jabs led off with a walk and was replaced by Lindsay. Gene Cone reached on an infield single and Andres Gimenez moved them over on a bunt. After Luis Carpio walked, West Virginia made a pitching change and brought in Matt Eckelman.
Eckelman’s first pitch went in the dirt and rolled to the backstop and allowed Lindsay to score.
Winningham and Gimenez each had two hits for Columbia. Tim Tebow went 0-for-3 with a walk and struck out, a day after appearing on Jimmy Fallon Show. Tebow spent Wednesday, the team’s off day in New York after the team’s road trip in New Jersey. He went on the show to promote his new book.
Adonis Ulceta picked up the win in relief. Ulceta got Hunter Owen and Albert Baur out to end the top of the 10th as the Power left two runners on base.
Columbia pitcher Merandy Gonzalez pitched well and got a no-decision. The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings but was at his pitch-count limit before being replaced by Joseph Zanghi.
It was the fifth time in Gonzalez’s seven starts he hasn’t allowed a run. He began the season with a 28 2/3 innings scoreless streak, which ended when he gave up seven runs in the loss against Delmarva.
But Gonzalez allowed just one run over five innings in his next start and then allowed just four hits Thursday.
“He was outstanding out there for us tonight and his been like that all year,” Leger said.
Albert Baur, a former Newberry College standout, went 1-for-3 with an RBI in his return to the Midlands. Baur’s single gave West Virginia a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning.
W Virginia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Alemais ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
Arbet 2b
1
0
1
0
0
0
Moore lf
3
0
1
0
2
1
Owen 3b
5
1
1
1
0
0
Baur 1b
5
0
1
1
0
2
Munoz dh
4
0
1
0
0
0
Bastardo cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Eagan rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Harvey c
4
0
1
0
0
3
Valerio 2b/ss
3
1
0
0
1
0
TOTALS
36
2
7
2
3
8
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone cf
4
0
1
0
1
2
Gimenez ss
4
1
2
0
0
0
Carpio 2b
4
0
1
0
1
1
Paez 3b
3
1
0
1
0
0
Winningham 1b
4
0
2
0
0
1
Tebow lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
Sanchez c
3
0
1
0
1
2
M. Ramos dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
Jabs rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
Lindsay pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
32
3
7
1
5
11
W Virginia
000
000
020
0
—
2
Columbia
100
000
001
1
—
3
E — Owen. DP — W. Virginia 1; Columbia 1. LOB — W. Virginia 8; Columbia 8. 2B — Harvey; Arbet; Gimenez. SH — Alezmais; Gimenez. SF — Paez. SB — Moore.
W Virginia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Escobar
5
4
1
1
2
6
Prohoroff
2
1
0
0
0
4
Jess L, 0-2
2 1/3
2
2
1
3
1
Eckelman
0
0
0
0
0
0
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez
7
4
0
0
1
4
Zanghi
1
2
2
2
1
1
D. Ramos
1 1/3
1
0
0
1
2
Uceta W, 2-0
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
WP — Eckelman; Gonzalez. IBB — Moore. Umpires — HP: Zach Neff. 1B: Sam Burch. T — 3:11. A — 4,798.
Comments