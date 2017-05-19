Washington Nationals' Daniel Murphy, left, loses his glove, allowing Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte to steal second base, in the second inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Friday, May 19, 2017.
Baseball

May 19, 2017 11:18 PM

Markakis, Suzuki deliver in 8th, Braves beat Nationals 7-4

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Kurt Suzuki added a two-run homer to give the Atlanta Braves a 7-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

With one out in the eighth, Enny Romero (2-2) walked Brandon Phillips, who then stole second base. Markakis lined a single and Phillips scored on a head-first slide as right fielder Bryce Harper's throw skipped past Matt Wieters.

Suzuki drove in three runs on two hits, including an RBI double off Gio Gonzalez in the fifth for a 4-all tie.

Arodys Vizcaino (2-1) recorded three straight outs, two on strikeouts, in the eighth. Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

